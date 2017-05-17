Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police: Jagermeister rode shotgun in DUI escape

The York Dispatch | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The first clue for Hanover Police that a man might be driving drunk was perched on his passenger seat, according to charging documents.

An officer pulled over a Chevrolet Trailblazer about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after it changed lanes in the borough without signaling, police said. Officer Ryan German stopped the SUV in a parking lot, then walked over to it.

“(I) observed a bottle of Jägermeister liquor sitting on the passenger seat that had been open and half consumed,” German wrote in charging documents.

Moreover, the driver was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to police allegations.

Jägermeister is a German digestif that is 70 proof, meaning 35 percent alcohol.

Officer German — no apparent relation to the digestif — questioned the driver, who said he'd consumed the alcohol earlier in the day at a concert, documents state.

The driver gave his name as Brian Porter, according to police, but a check of Pennsylvania and Maryland driving records found no one by that name matching his description.

Chased, shoved: That's when the driver took off on foot, running away, charging documents state.

German chased the man for about 200 yards before pushing him to the ground and trying to handcuff him, documents state.

But the driver resisted arrest, police allege.

He struggled with five officers and had to be shocked with a Taser to be subdued and arrested, charging documents state.

After being arrested, officers found his driver's license, identifying him as Brian Scott Taylor, police said.

He was taken to Hanover Hospital to have blood drawn for a blood-alcohol test, documents state.

The charges: Taylor, 45, of Harrisburg, is free on $5,000 bail, charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, escape, resisting arrest, DUI and false identification to law enforcement, according to court records.

Police also cited him with violating the state's open-container law and changing lanes without signaling.

Taylor could not be reached for comment; it's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

