Three tractor-trailers burn, 3 people hurt on I-78 in Berks County

At least two tractor-trailers burst into flames and three people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 78 east in Greenwich Township, Berks County, police said.

The accident happened at 5:24 p.m. as traffic slowed and a tractor-trailer in the right lane crashed into the side of a car and the rear of another tractor-trailer, touching off a violent chain reaction, state police at Hamburg said.

The right lane of the highway was still closed Saturday morning and is expected to remain so until about 10 a.m., a state police dispatcher said. State police have not released the names of the drivers and passengers involved.

The trucker who rear-ended the second truck suffered burns as his rig caught fire and flames reached his cab, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest.

The driver of the car and a passenger in that car had minor injuries. That car, in the left lane, rear-ended a third tractor-trailer, Trooper Justin Sidella said Friday night.

At the same time, in the right lane, the first tractor-trailer that was rear-ended itself rear-ended yet another tractor-trailer, bringing to four the number of trucks damaged in the accident.

The fire from the first truck eventually spread to the trailers of two other trucks, police said.

The crash was at mile marker 38.1, between the Lenhartsville and Krumsville exits. Fire companies from Berks and Lehigh counties were dispatched to help.

Lynnport and New Tripoli firefighters were among those on the scene. Fire police diverted eastbound traffic north from I-78's exit 35 at Lenhartsville.,