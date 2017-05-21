Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Police: Man said he shot wife accidentally, fearing intruder

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

RED LION — State police say a man apparently shot his wife accidentally in their central Pennsylvania home, fearing she was an intruder.

Police in York County said the 78-year-old woman was taken to York Hospital and listed in stable condition after the 3:30 a.m. Saturday shooting.

Trooper Brent Miller said the woman was in the bathroom of their Red Lion home when her husband fired a shot after “something startled” him, “woke him up.”

Miller said medical issues, which he didn't specify, may have been a factor in the shooting.

State police said the man called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his wife, believing she was an intruder.

Miller said investigators are leaning against filing any charges, and the shooting is being investigated as accidental.

