Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Philly Cops: Teen punched officer as he broke up brawl of 50

Wire Reports | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 9:57 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A 16-year-old boy who was part of a large fight involving about 50 people in the Rittenhouse Square area on Tuesday afternoon repeatedly punched a Philadelphia bicycle police officer in the face when the officer tried to usher the teen away from the scene, authorities said.

The incident was the latest in a recent string of cases involving teens allegedly assaulting adults in Philadelphia.

Police said around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 15th and Chestnut Streets for reports of a fight. Authorities found about 50 juveniles in the area, some fighting, and began to separate the individuals and disperse the crowd, police said.

When a bicycle officer told a 16-year-old and another boy to move away from the scene, the teen reached over the officer's bike and punched him in the face several times, police said. Other officers on the scene grabbed the boy, took him to the ground, and placed him in custody.

The officer, whose identity was not released, was treated for scratches and bruises to his face at Hahnemann University Hospital, police said.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of two teens, ages 18 and 19, for shooting into a crowd of about 30 people on May 20 in North Philadelphia, injuring 10. Monday evening, a video of a group of teens and a 12-year-old assaulting a man with intellectual disabilities in Germantown went viral.

By Tuesday, police had connected some of the youths involved in that assault with the assault of a school principal in Germantown last week who was hit in the face with a brick when he tried to break up a schoolyard fight. On Wednesday morning, police announced they had filed charges against two of the teens in the assault on the principal as the investigation into the assault of the other man continued.

The teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.

One of the two 15-year-old boys facing charges in that case is also under investigation in the unprovoked assault of Mark Smith, a 38-year-old man with an intellectual disability whose beating by juveniles was captured in a video that went viral Monday, a police spokeswoman said. The second 15-year-old charged in the assault on the principal is the brother of another suspect in the assault on Smith and may have been present for that assault as well, according to police.

Charges have not yet been filed against the juveniles who watched or participated in Smith's assault, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspects involved in any of the incidents because they are juveniles.

The two assaults happened two days and three blocks apart from each other in Germantown.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.