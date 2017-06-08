Jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing reaches $435M

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday's Powerball drawing could catapult a very lucky person into the lottery's top 10 winners, as the jackpot reached $435 million this week.

The lack of a grand prize winner in Wednesday's drawing pushed the big prize to its eighth-highest level, just short of the $435.3 million prize awarded to a winner in Indiana in February. But it is well short of the record annuitized jackpot of $1.59 billion set Jan. 13, 2016, that was split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The Multi-State Lottery Association puts the odds of winning the grand prize — matching all five numbers plus the power ball — at about 1 in 292.2 million.

There are better odds, 1 in 24.87, of winning a lesser prize. But each time the drawing doesn't result in a grand prize winner, the jackpot gets bigger.

Pennsylvania Lottery spokesman Gary Miller said the current “run” goes back to April 5. There were six $50,000 winners — four numbers plus the power ball — and a $1 million winner — five numbers but no power ball — from Pennsylvania in Wednesday night's drawing, he said. The lottery has paid out $9.13 million in prizes during the current run.

Since April 5, Pennsylvanians bought $44.6 million worth of tickets for 17.5 million chances to win, Miller said. $17.8 million from those sales will go to programs for older Pennsylvanians.

“It's been a good run and we're glad to see it,” Miller said. “Some players don't even start to pay attention until the jackpot gets over $300 million.”

