Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Lawmakers send Wolf changes to public-sector pension plans

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

HARRISBURG — State lawmakers are moving to reduce retirement benefits for future hires in public schools and state government as part of a package of changes designed to slash risk in Pennsylvania's deeply indebted public-sector pension systems.

The state House's 143 to 53 vote Thursday sends the massive pension overhaul bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. He says he'll sign it.

Opponents argue the bill won't do much to reduce the pension systems' debt, which is estimated at more than $60 billion and rising.

But supporters say it'll help prevent taxpayers from bearing the full burden of downturns in the stock market that have triggered higher payments by state government and school districts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.