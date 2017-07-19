Trade schools in Greensburg, Pittsburgh areas make Forbes top 30

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five of the nation's top 30 two-year trade schools are in Pennsylvania, including Greensburg's Triangle Tech and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in West Mifflin, according to Forbes' first ranking of trade schools .

“We're very proud of the honor. Our sector of higher education tends to get very little recognition,” said Tim McMahon, president of Triangle Tech, which has schools in Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, DuBois, Bethlehem and Sunbury.

But McMahon said his schools' students don't fly under the radar once they graduate: Triangle Tech offers associate's degrees in five program areas that are on the state Department of Labor & Industry's list of high-priority occupations because jobs in those areas are in high demand, require more specialized skills and can provide family-sustaining wages.

Forbes evaluated 442 trade schools based on their educational quality, affordability and graduates' earnings.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was Pennsylvania's highest-ranking school, at No. 11. Forbes reported that graduates of the institute, where transportation and materials moving are the most popular areas of study, earn an average early-career salary of $52,900.

Triangle Tech in Greensburg, where the construction trades and manufacturing are the most popular areas of study, came in at No. 13. Its graduates have an average early-career salary of $42,900, according to Forbes.

Other Pennsylvania schools included Triangle Tech in Bethlehem (No. 17), Wyo Tech-Blairsville (No. 23) and the Lancaster Career and Technology Center (No. 26). Average early-career salaries for their graduates ranged from $36,200 to $42,900.

Eileen Cipriani, deputy secretary for workforce development at the Department of Labor & Industry, said the department has been working to “change the narrative” about a trade school education.

“Obtaining a four-year college degree used to be sort of a measure of success, but now you have people that get four-year degrees and can't find jobs while there are many good jobs you can get with a two-year education,” Cipriani said, citing jobs in Pennsylvania's health care and manufacturing sectors.

While automation figures to make some existing manufacturing jobs obsolete, Cipriani said Pennsylvania is relying on trade schools to churn out skilled graduates so the state can deal with what she described as a coming “silver tsunami.” The metaphor describes Pennsylvania's aging workforce in the manufacturing sector, where she said 55 percent of current workers are 45 or older.

“There are not a lot of people out there now to replace them,” McMahon said of the aging workers. “That's our focus.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847, tfontaine@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @FontainePGH.