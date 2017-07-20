Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Panel to evaluate Pennsylvania grand jury system
Debra Erdley | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
The Pennsylvania Judicial Center on Dec. 8, 2015, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday tasked a seven-member panel of legal experts to evaluate and recommend improvements to the state secret grand jury system that has led to several high-profile criminal prosecutions, including the child sexual abuse case against Jerry Sandusky.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Saylor in a statement said recent cases have focused public attention on the 23-member citizen panels that can sit for 18 months to two years as they hear testimony and gather evidence of suspected crimes. Proceedings are closed and supervised by a judge and prosecutor.

“It is good policy to periodically evaluate operations and make updates and improvements where warranted,” Saylor said.

Such panels in Pennsylvania can recommend that prosecutors file criminal charges. They do not determine guilt or innocence.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Mariani will chair the task force. Other members are Pittsburgh attorney Thomas J. Farrell, Duquesne University law professor Wes Oliver, Huntingdon County Common Pleas Court Judge George N. Zanic, Scranton attorney Sal Cognetti Jr., Philadelphia attorney Linda Dale Hoffa and attorney Ronald Eisenberg of the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

Court officials said the task force likely will be asked to assess the scope and nature of grand jury secrecy as well as the roles of the supervising judge and the Commonwealth's attorney. Issues such as training for supervising judges, gag orders and swearing attorneys to secrecy are likely to be areas of study.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

