Pennsylvania

Sessions' forfeiture order to have no impact in Pennsylvania
Kevin Zwick | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Attorney General Jeff Sessions held the news conference to announce the 2017 health care fraud takedown.

A new directive by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that reverses an Obama-era rule on civil-asset forfeiture won't impact reforms reached through Pennsylvania legislation and state courts, an advocate says.

Sessions reversed limits on civil-asset forfeiture — a law enforcement practice where officers can seize money and property from people not charged with a crime. In one case, an elderly woman in Philadelphia lost her home and minivan because her adult son who was living with her was selling small amounts of marijuana.

Law enforcement officials could keep forfeiture profits for their own budgets, which critics say creates a financial incentive. The practice has been criticized by groups across the political spectrum.

Sessions' directive will allow some police departments in other states to circumvent state laws through the use of “adoptive forfeitures,” according to Governing Magazine . Those forfeitures allow local law enforcement agencies to process forfeitures under federal law and split profits with federal authorities.

Mary Catherine Roper, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, said Sessions' order won't impact Pennsylvania because a new state law barred the practice.

“What he just did was, ‘Oh, that's OK, you could just send all your forfeitures to us and we'll do them.' That can't happen in Pennsylvania because one of the few things the legislature did was say no more federal adoptions,” Roper said.

The new law also requires prosecutors to show “clear and convincing evidence” that seized property was tied to criminal activity. Prior to the law, only a preponderance of the evidence was required.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June ruled law enforcement officials must show home and property owners consented to illegal actions before seizing property.

Roper noted that Sessions also strengthened some aspects of the practice of adoptive forfeitures. His directive states that federal authorities will not adopt seized property unless the state or local agency involved demonstrates the seizure was justified by probable cause. It also requires local agencies to fill out an adoption form to be reviewed by lawyers, and says local law enforcement officers must be trained on asset forfeiture laws.

