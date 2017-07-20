Sessions' forfeiture directive won't work in PA, advocate says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new directive reversing an Obama-era rule on civil asset forfeiture won't impact Pennsylvania's reforms reached through legislation and state courts, an advocate says.

Sessions' directive reversed limits on civil asset forfeiture, a law enforcement practice where officers can seize money and property from citizens not charged with a crime. In one case, an elderly woman in Philadelphia lost her home and minivan in civil asset forfeiture because her adult son who was living in the home was selling small amounts of marijuana.

Law enforcement officials could keep the forfeiture profits for their own budgets, which critics says creates a financial incentive. The practice has been criticized by groups on across the political spectrum.

Sessions directive will allow some local police departments in other states to circumvent state laws though the use of “adoptive forfeitures,” according to Governing Magazine. www.governing.com/topics/public-justice-safety/gov-civil-asset-forfeiture-directive-jeff-sessions-police.html

Those forfeitures allow local law enforcement agencies to process forfeitures under federal law and split profits with federal authorities.

But Mary Catherine Roper, deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, says Sessions' directive won't impact Pennsylvania because a new state law barred the practice.

“What he just did was, ‘Oh that's OK, you could just send all your forfeitures to us and we'll do them.' That can't happen in Pennsylvania because one of the few things the Legislature did was say no more federal adoptions,” Roper said.

The new law also requires prosecutors to show “clear and convincing evidence” that seized property was tied to criminal activity. Prior to the law, only a preponderance of the evidence was required.

Additionally, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in June ruled law enforcement officials must show home and property owners consented to illegal actions before seizing property.

Roper noted Sessions' directive also strengthened some aspects of the practice of adoptive forfeitures. It says federal authorities will not adopt seized property unless the state or local agency involved demonstrates the seizure was justified by probable cause. It also requires local agencies to fill out an adoption form to be reviewed by lawyers, and says local law enforcement officers must be trained on asset forfeiture laws.