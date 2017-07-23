State looks at tax relief mechanisms

The November ballot measure, if Pennsylvania voters approve, would alter the state constitution and allow lawmakers to draft rules to allow local governments to exempt from taxation up to 100 percent of the median assessed value on their homes. As with any proposed constitutional amendment in the state, it had to be approved in the General Assembly in two consecutive sessions before it could appear on the ballot.

The property tax question on November's ballot won't provide direct relief if it passes, but it could open the door for legislative action and lead to lower tax burdens for homeowners.

“It just opens the door a little bit wider for the General Assembly to do something,” said Stuart Knade, senior legal director at the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

The proposed constitutional amendment could give the Legislature “a lot more room for creativity” than what the current constitutional language says about property tax exclusions, Knade said.

If voters approve the ballot measure, it could pave the way for legislation to allow municipalities, school districts and counties to exclude from taxation up to 100 percent of the median assessed value on a home.

It would apply only to the primary residence of the owner and would not affect commercial property.

The state constitution currently allows tax exclusions for up to 50 percent of the median assessed value on households across a taxing district, although that option hasn't been widely adopted.

The ballot measure also would change the language to allow exclusion on a per-household basis, instead of all across the taxing district. Theoretically, that could lead to zero taxes on certain homestead or farmstead property, if the Legislature allows 100 percent exclusion, Knade said.

“This amendment would make something much more dramatic possible, where in theory you can eliminate property taxes,” Knade said. “That's a heck of a lot of revenue to replace. I have no idea where you could come up with enough from a different source to replace all that property tax revenue.”

Hannah Barrick, director of advocacy at the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, said the exclusion idea only works if there is revenue to fund it.

“Even if in the fall voters say, ‘Yes, we think this is positive,' without revenue to provide additional relief through the homestead/farmstead program, there isn't going to be huge relief for property tax,” Barrick said. “But this creates the mechanism through which to create more relief to homeowners if you have revenue sources to fund it.”

Some school district property tax relief is paid for with slot machine tax revenue. The reduction amounts average about $200 per household across the state, but the actual amount differs depending on factors in each district. The estimated average reduction for homesteads and farmsteads in Westmoreland County school districts in 2017-18 is about $163, according to Education Department estimates.

Barrick said the constitutional amendment is one step toward reducing property taxes, but any loss in property tax revenue would need to be offset by another tax to fund public education.

Property taxes are seen as the most stable source of revenue compared to alternatives, although critics say it creates a hardship for homeowners, especially low-income owners and elderly residents on fixed incomes.

The alternatives, like higher personal income or sales taxes at the state level, are less stable during economic downturns and remove local taxation control and accountability. “School districts are relatively limited in what they can do,” Barrick said. Districts could opt to increase the earned income tax or a local services tax, but “none of those in and of itself would make up for the property tax.”

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kevinjzwick.