Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia police: Gunman wounded woman, aimed at cops, who shot him

The Associated Press | Friday, July 21, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A gunman critically wounded a woman and then pointed his weapon at his own head and at a group of officers near a subway station before they shot him, authorities said.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire in the city's Kensington neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 48-year-old woman with bullet wounds, including at least one in her neck. As other officers arrived, Jose LeBron emerged from a building holding a firearm, authorities said.

LeBron, 37, alternated between pointing the gun toward his head and at the approaching officers, who included four city police and three with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, authorities said. Body camera footage released by officials shows officers screaming at LeBron to drop his weapon before gunshots ring out.

He was hit in the right shoulder and his legs and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said they recovered his gun along with several .40 caliber rounds at the scene.

LeBron is being charged with attempted murder and other felonies. Information on an attorney who could comment for him wasn't immediately available.

The woman is listed in critical condition at a hospital.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.