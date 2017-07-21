Philadelphia police: Gunman wounded woman, aimed at cops, who shot him

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — A gunman critically wounded a woman and then pointed his weapon at his own head and at a group of officers near a subway station before they shot him, authorities said.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire in the city's Kensington neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 48-year-old woman with bullet wounds, including at least one in her neck. As other officers arrived, Jose LeBron emerged from a building holding a firearm, authorities said.

LeBron, 37, alternated between pointing the gun toward his head and at the approaching officers, who included four city police and three with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, authorities said. Body camera footage released by officials shows officers screaming at LeBron to drop his weapon before gunshots ring out.

He was hit in the right shoulder and his legs and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said they recovered his gun along with several .40 caliber rounds at the scene.

LeBron is being charged with attempted murder and other felonies. Information on an attorney who could comment for him wasn't immediately available.

The woman is listed in critical condition at a hospital.