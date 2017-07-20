Philly cops: Woman, 65, steals cab, picks up fares

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 65-year-old woman accused of stealing a cab was arrested Thursday morning after police stopped her and found she had picked up passengers, authorities said.

“I don't think I've ever seen anything like that before,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. He called the crime “bizarre.”

Police gave this account:

The woman, whose name has not been released, caught a Freedom cab in Germantown around midnight and asked to be taken to the SugarHouse Casino on the waterfront in Fishtown.

En route, the woman asked to stop to buy water at a gas station at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown-Tioga.

There the driver got in dispute about the fare with the woman, “who proceeded to get into the driver's seat and drove southbound on Broad Street.”

Police broadcast a description of the cab. About a half-hour later, officers stopped the car in front of the 24th and 25th District headquarters on Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia.

A 23-old-woman and her infant daughter were in the rear seat. The woman told police she was a legitimate would-be fare-paying passenger. It is not yet known if the woman who stole the cab had picked up any previous passengers.

No one was hurt.

“An unusual job with a happy ending,” Small said.