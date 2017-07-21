Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Freeh attorneys ask court to enter judgment in Spanier defamation case

Centre Daily Times | Friday, July 21, 2017, 7:42 a.m.
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier (AP Photo)

Updated 4 hours ago

Louis Freeh believes it's time for a judge to decide the legal fight between him and a former Penn State president.

The former director of the FBI made that clear in a document his attorneys filed Thursday, asking the court to enter judgment in the case based on Graham Spanier's conviction.

Freeh has been locked in a back-and-forth battle with Spanier for years. Spanier is suing him over the Freeh report, the product of his Penn State-commissioned investigation of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Spanier was fired by the university in November 2011 and named by Freeh as one of four university officials, along with former athletic director Tim Curley, former vice president Gary Schultz and the late longtime football coach Joe Paterno, as being culpable in allowing Sandusky's crimes to occur.

Spanier was convicted of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment after a March trial, in which Curley and Schultz, who pleaded to the same count, testified against him.

“(Spanier's) criminal conviction and his factual admissions (in a related lawsuit by former Nittany Lions assistant coach Mike McQueary against the university) are dispositive of his defamation claim. There is no way plaintiff can maintain the falsity of the statements he claims are defamatory, which is an essential element of his claim, in light of such a conviction and such admissions,” his attorneys wrote.

However, while Curley and Schultz have begun serving the incarceration portion of their sentences this week, Spanier remains free as he appeals the conviction in question.

