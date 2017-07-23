Police: 3 found dead after reported shooting near Erie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NORTH EAST — Authorities say three people have been found dead after a reported shooting in a home near Erie.

State police at the scene in North East Township confirmed that two men and a woman, all in their 50s, were deceased at the scene in an area containing some mobile homes and houses behind a machine shop.

Police said Sunday afternoon that they weren't looking for any suspects. Troopers and first responders in Erie County were called to the home shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbor James Landon told the Erie Times-News that he was getting ready for bed Saturday night when he heard three to five loud “pops” that he thought were fireworks but later suspected were gunshots.

Landon said he suspects that someone found the victims Sunday morning and called the police.

“It blows my mind. A shooting like that in my community?” said Landon, who has lived in the mobile home he rents for about 10 years.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said more information on the incident and on the victims, whose names were not released Sunday, will be released on Monday.