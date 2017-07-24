Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Three dead near Erie were victims of murder-suicide

The Associated Press | Monday, July 24, 2017, 10:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

NORTH EAST, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say three people found shot near a patio were victims of a murder suicide.

Troopers believe the shooting occurred late Saturday night when at least one person heard several gunshots. But police weren't called until shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when the bodies were found near a home in North East Township.

Police say 53-year-old James Hemmis shot 54-year-old Teresa Maroglio and 52-year-old Christopher Feucht in the front yard of Feucht's residence. Hemmis then shot himself.

Police and the Erie County coroner didn't immediately say how or whether Hemmis and the victims knew one another, or what prompted the shooting.

Neighbor James Landon told the Erie Times-News that he was getting ready for bed Saturday night when he heard three to five loud “pops” that he thought were fireworks but later suspected were gunshots.

