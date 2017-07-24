Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Eric Frein defense costs up to $426,000 in police ambush case

The Associated Press | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Frein, who they said targeted state police because he was trying to foment an uprising against the government. FreinÕs lawyers want the jury to sentence him to life without parole. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

MILFORD — A judge has approved more than $55,000 in new defense attorney fees for a sniper who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another outside their barracks.

The defense fees approved by a Pike County judge for 34-year-old Eric Frein bring the total costs of his defense to about $426,000.

The county has paid defense attorneys William Ruzzo and Michael Weinstein just over $300,000, including legal fees of $125 per hour each, plus meals and lodging. The court had previously approved paying various defense experts, plus a private detective and neuropsychologist who examined Frein about $126,000.

Frein was convicted in April and sentenced to death in the September 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Trooper Alex Douglass was also wounded by Frein, who was caught after a 48-day manhunt.

