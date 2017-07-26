Pennsylvania treasurer wants to establish retirement options for workers who have none

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella says he wants to create a “culture of financial empowerment” in Pennsylvania and believes state government should play a role.

Torsella, a Democrat elected in 2016, wants to encourage Pennsylvanians to start saving for their future by establishing state-sponsored individual retirement accounts (IRAs) as well as savings accounts for every child born in Pennsylvania.

For some 2 million people who don't have the benefit of an employer-sponsored payroll deduction retirement account, the state should facilitate portable individual retirement accounts (IRAs) to get people started down the path to saving, Torsella told Tribune-Review editors and reporters during a wide-ranging interview Tuesday.

Many people are “woefully unprepared for retirement,” he said, noting about a third of all Americans have nothing put away for retirement.

“I think we could actually make a dent in this problem, I think we can make it easier for people to save,” he said. “It won't solve all of this, but I'm in the business of the possible.”

Twenty-five states are in some phase of establishing retirement options for workers who have none. He said the plans don't involve state funding or risk to the taxpayer. Employers would have to cover payroll deductions, and the plans should by default auto-enroll workers who could opt-out if they wanted.

“If you do that, you take a huge, giant step towards nudging people toward doing what everyone knows they should be doing but don't,” Torsella said.

According to a 2014 Brookings Institution report , small business employees are especially at risk. The report said 14 percent of businesses with 100 or fewer employees offer workers a retirement plan, leaving between 51 percent and 71 percent of the roughly 42 million small business employees without access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

“By increasing the number of people with access to a payroll deduction plan, they can reduce the number of retirees with few financial resources other than Social Security benefits,” the Brookings report said. “Equally as important, a state-sponsored plan can reduce the number of future retirees who would need to depend on taxpayer financed services.”

The conservative Heritage Foundation called President Obama's 2011 budget proposal to establish automatic IRAs for workers a “common-sense” idea that was simple and easy to understand and could help workers save for retirement.

President Trump has indicated he would sign a Republican-led effort to roll back an Obama-era rule that allowed cities and counties to establish automatic reitrements accounts for workers without access to employer-sponsored plans, according to The New York Times .

Despite Washington's rebuke, there is a bipartisan effort in the state Senate in Harrisburg for a state-based plan. Sen. Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery County, are asking colleagues to support legislation to establish a statewide private retirement savings plan.

According to their co-sponsorship memo, employers would not contribute to the accounts, and employees' contributions would be pre-tax with no maximum contribution and a minimum contribution of $25 per month. Workers could be offered the same menu of investment options as the deferred compensation plan offered to state employees.

“What this does is make it easier for people to save their own money,” Torsella said.

Torsella also says he favors automatically setting up savings accounts for every child born in Pennsylvania to help families save for college and instill “financial empowerment” that could help develop a sense of financial literacy early in life.

The state Treasury already offers tax-preferred 529 savings accounts for college, technical and career schools. But the state doesn't automatically establish an account for every child.

He said other states have done so without using state funds, instead relying on philanthropic resources or charging a fee to out-of-state families who use the program.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.