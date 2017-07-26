Pew report shows feds fund nearly third of PA budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The federal government funded about 30.6 percent of Pennsylvania's budget in 2015, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The organization's website includes an interactive graphic to compare state's federal funding.

That puts the state slightly below the average for all states, which was 31.9 percent. While 29 states saw an increase in their federal support in 2015, Pennsylvania saw a slight drop, the report says.

The increase in most states was driven by Medicaid expansions under the Affordable Care Act, the report says. While most states that expanded their Medicaid programs did so before 2015, Pennsylvania didn't commit to a full expansion until after Gov. Tom Wolf took office.

The report is the latest in the organization's States' Fiscal Health series that also includes articles examining how some states, including neighboring West Virginia, have set up special funds for volatile revenues , such as that natural gas severance taxes that are an annual debate in Harrisburg.

