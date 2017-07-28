Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Ex-mayor charged with trying to lure teens into car for sex

The Associated Press | Friday, July 28, 2017, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police say the former mayor of a northeastern Pennsylvania city has been jailed on charges he tried to lure teenage boys into his car.

Seventy-six-year-old Edward Butkiewicz remained in the Luzerne County jail without an attorney listed in court records Friday.

Newport Township police arrested him Wednesday after at least two boys reported five instances of luring since Sunday. The suspect was mayor of Nanticoke, a neighboring city, in the 1980s and spent about 30 years as a public school teacher.

One boy tells police Butkiewicz offered him $3 to take a ride. Another boy told police Butkiewicz asked to see his “private area” and wanted to do things to the boy which the boy called “weird.”

Butkiewicz served two years' probation after pleading guilty to fondling a teenage boy in 2003.

