Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Some human bones found at Philadelphia work site are missing

The Associated Press | Friday, July 28, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Workers excavate a coffin from a construction site in the Old City neighborhood, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Philadelphia. Crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia's historic district got a shock last month when their backhoes started hitting coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains. The site was supposed to be a former burial ground from 1707, and all remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery.

Updated 54 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — A researcher says some of the over 70 full sets of human remains excavated from a Philadelphia construction site last winter have gone missing.

Kimberlee Moran, the director of forensics at Rutgers University-Camden, says the bones of about 12 people can't be located.

In February, construction crews working on a 10-story apartment building in the city's historic district started unearthing coffins and fully intact human remains.

That's when owner PMC Properties contacted archeologists.

The site was a burial ground that dates to 1707. All the remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery, but that apparently didn't happen.

Researchers at Rutgers University-Camden removed the remains and are studying them before they're re-interred.

Jonathan Stavin, executive vice president of PMC, says locations where bones were stored are being checked again.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.