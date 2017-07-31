Marcellus makes PA one of top 5 net energy suppliers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Development of the Marcellus Shale has turned Pennsylvania from a net importer to a net exporter of natural gas and has made the state one of the top five energy exporters in the country, the Energy Information Administration said Monday.

Pennsylvania's natural gas production went from 573 billion cubic feet in 2010 to 5,264 billion cubic feet in 2016. The boom has led to pipelines being reconfigured to send gas out of the state instead of bringing it in.

The state remains one of the five largest producers of coal, and about 20 percent of its coal is exported to foreign markets.

Wyoming and Texas are larger exporters than the Keystone state and West Virginia and North Dakota round out the top five.

Overall, 12 states produce more primary energy than they consume while the remaining 38 and the District of Columbia are net recipients of energy from outside their boundaries.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.