Pennsylvania

Wages declined in PA, US at end of 2016
Brian Bowling | Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

The average weekly wage in Pennsylvania during the last three months of 2016 was $1,039, a 2.3 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2015, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday.

The state had the 16th highest average weekly wage in the last quarter of 2016.

Nationally, the average weekly wage was $1,067 between October and December in 2016, a 1.5 percent drop from the same period in 2015.

Washington, Montana and the District of Columbia were the only places where the average weekly wage increased.

D.C. has the highest average weekly wage at $1,763 and a 0.6 percent increase. Mississippi had the lowest average weekly wage at $756 and saw a 1.8 percent decrease.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

