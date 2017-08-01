Presque Isle offers plenty to do for a quick August getaway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Summer is still sizzling in Erie and so is the list of things to do at Pennsylvania's most-visited state park during the month of August. Here's a list of some of the events, activities and more offered at Presque Isle State Park this month.

1. Aug. 1: Lagoon by Pontoons tours, daily through Sept. 4, 11 a.m., 1 and 2 p.m. Join park staff and volunteers for a one-hour interpretive pontoon boat ride to discover the natural history and beauty of the park interior. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. daily at the pontoon station on a first-come, first-served basis. Info: www.trecpi.org. Cost: Free.

2. Aug. 1: Presque Isle Lighthouse tours, daily through Labor Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 833-3604. Cost: $6 per person.

3. Aug. 1: Early Bird Lagoon by Pontoon tours, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Sept. 2, 10 a.m. Join a morning pontoon ride offered by online reservation only. Sign-up is limited to six seats per person regardless of age on all rides. Register by going to http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque—isle—state—park. Cost: Free.

4. Aug. 1: Fishing Rod Loaner Program at Tom Ridge Environmental Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit the main desk and sign out the needed equipment. A driver's license is required. Borrowers are responsible for bait. A fishing license is required for those 16 and older. All equipment is due back before 6 p.m. Cost: Free.

5. Aug. 2: Evening Lagoon by Pontoon tours, Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Sign-up is limited to six seats per person regardless of age on all rides. Register online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque—isle—state—park. Cost: Free.

6. Aug. 2: Balance on the Beach, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Practice yoga on Beach 6. All levels invited. The class will run Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

7. Aug. 3: History on the Beach, 6-7 p.m. Join park naturalists at Beach 6 for an evening of stories about the peninsula's past. Bring along a lawn chair or beach towel. Cost: free. No registration required. Info: www.trecpi.org

8. Aug. 3: Sunset salutations, Thursdays through Aug. 31, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Salute the beautiful sunsets of Erie with a yoga flow practice at Beach 6. All levels are invited. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

9. Aug. 3: Evening paddle on Presque Isle Bay, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Led by Evergreen Outfitters of Ashville, New York. Rental is $25 per single kayak. Reservations are required. Call 716-763-2266 to register, to register using your own paddlecraft and for information.

10. Aug. 6: Lake Erie Duathlon, 7 a.m. Join Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania for a 5K run, followed by a 20K bike, then another 5K run. The bike event is one entire loop of the park. The race starts on Beach 11. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. Cost: Individuals: $52, Relay: $37. Info: http://www.lakeerieduathlon.org/

11. Aug. 7: Beach yoga, 5:50 p.m.-sunset. Try yoga on Barracks Beach each Monday through Aug. 28. Beginners will be at 5:50-7 p.m. and beyond beginners 7:15 p.m.-sunset. Classes are weather permitting. To register, call Michael Plasha at 864-1114.

12. Aug. 9: Balance on the Beach, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Practice yoga on Beach 6. All levels invited. The class will run Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

13. Aug. 10: Sunset salutations, Thursdays through Aug. 31, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Salute the beautiful sunsets of Erie with a yoga flow practice at Beach 6. All levels are invited. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

14. Aug. 10: Evening paddle on Presque Isle Bay, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Led by Evergreen Outfitters of Ashville, New York. Rental is $25 per single kayak. Reservations are required. Call 716-763-2266 to register, to register using your own paddlecraft and for information.

15. Aug. 14: Beach yoga, 5:50 p.m.-sunset. Try yoga on Barracks Beach each Monday through Aug. 28. Beginners will be 5:50-7 p.m. and beyond beginners 7:15 p.m.-sunset. Classes are weather permitting. To register, call Michael Plasha at 864-1114.

16. Aug. 16: Balance on the Beach, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Practice yoga on Beach 6. All levels invited. The class will run Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

17. Aug. 17: Sunset salutations, Thursdays through Aug. 31, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Salute the beautiful sunsets of Erie with a yoga flow practice at Beach 6. All levels are invited. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

18. Aug. 17: Evening paddle on Presque Isle Bay, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Led by Evergreen Outfitters of Ashville, New York. Rental is $25 per single kayak. Reservations are required. Call 716-763-2266 to register, to register using your own paddlecraft and for information.

19. Aug. 18-19: Intro to Kayaking, 6-8:30 p.m., and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Join certified ACA kayak instructors for a two-day course on the essentials of kayaking: water safety, paddling techniques and strokes, self-rescue and more. Friday evening will be class instruction from 6-8:30 p.m. at the AAUW Pavilion at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. Saturday will be on the water, meeting at Beach 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration is required. Cost: $75 per participant. Space is limited. Register online: http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque—isle—state—park.

20. Aug. 18: Lady Kate boat tour, 1-2:30 p.m. Perry Monument, Presque Isle State Park; 14-mile tour; presented by LifeWorks Erie. Cost: $16. Info: 453-5072.

21. Aug. 19: Step Up Erie. A 5K race or 2K fun run at Beach 1 benefiting the Arc of Erie County and Lake Erie Area Disability Support group. Superhero gear is admired, but not required. Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 11. Info: www.thearcoferie.org

22. Aug. 19: Pamper Me Please! (with Herbs), 10 a.m.-noon. This is a workshop in Room 301 at the Ridge Center for everyone who would like to explore the everyday use of herbs to relieve tension and help promote sleep. Participants will leave with their own herbal preparation. Cost: $36 per person. Registration required.

23. Aug. 19-20: King of Bass Tournament, 7 a.m. North Coast Bass Association's two-day event is open to the first 49 boats that enter and offers a $2,500 guaranteed prize to the first-place team. Saturday will be for largemouth only. Anglers may fish for either smallmouth or largemouth Sunday. Launch is at 7 a.m. both days and weigh-in begins at 3 p.m. Info: http://www.northcoastbass.com/tournaments/king-of-bass/

24. Aug. 21: Beach yoga, 5:50 p.m.-sunset. Try yoga on Barracks Beach each Monday through Aug. 28. Beginners will be 5:50-7 p.m. and beyond beginners 7:15 p.m.-sunset. Classes are weather permitting. To register, call Michael Plasha at 864-1114.

25. Aug. 22: Purple Martin Roost Kayak Tour, 7-9 p.m. The Purple Martins begin to prepare for their migration by congregating at the head of Presque Isle Bay, feeding on insects and roosting in the cattails for the evening. Experience this natural phenomenon with park naturalists and kayak to their roost. Meet at Vista 3 parking lot. This is for experienced adult paddlers. Bring your own kayak and life jacket with whistle. Headlamp or kayak light needed. Space is limited. Cost: Free. Registration required online: http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque—isle—state—park.

26. Aug. 23: Balance on the Beach, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Practice yoga on Beach 6. All levels invited. The class will run Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

27. Aug. 24: Sunset salutations, Thursdays through Aug. 31, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Salute the beautiful sunsets of Erie with a yoga flow practice at Beach 6. All levels are invited. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

28. Aug. 24: Evening paddle on Presque Isle Bay, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Led by Evergreen Outfitters of Ashville, N.Y. Rental is $25 per single kayak. Reservations are required. Call 716-763-2266 to register, to register using your own paddlecraft and for information.

29. Aug. 26: Presque Isle Triathlon, 8 a.m. All segments start, transition and finish at the Waterworks Cookhouse Pavilion area. The event is open to individuals and 2-3 person relay teams and offers a high-quality, fun, safe and exciting multisport experience for all levels of competitors. Cost varies based on sign-up. Info: www.discoverpi.com/

30. Aug. 26: Pa. B.A.S.S. Open Buddy Tournament, 6:30 a.m. Weigh-ins will be at Marina Bay launch at 2:30 p.m. The winning team will receive a $10,000 prize, based on a 100-boat field. Teams of two can participate in the tournament, which is open to anyone interested. Cost: $300 per team, plus optional $10 lunker pool. Deadline for registration is Aug. 12. Register at pabassnation.com

31. Aug. 27: Pedal for Paws, 10 a.m.-noon. Join the Lake Erie Cyclepaths for an open course ride around the peninsula. Meet at the southernmost parking lot at the Ridge Center. No supplied water or fueling stations. All cyclists must wear helmets. The event will benefit the A.N.N.A. Shelter and Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania. All attendees are asked to bring a donation item. Info: 814-397-6554.

32. Aug. 28: Beach yoga, 5:50 p.m.-sunset. Try yoga on Barracks Beach each Monday through Aug. 28. Beginners will be 5:50-7 p.m. and beyond beginners 7:15 p.m.-sunset. Classes are weather permitting. To register, call Michael Plasha at 864-1114.

33. Aug. 30: Balance on the Beach, Wednesdays, 8-9:30 a.m. Practice yoga on Beach 6. All levels invited. The class will run Wednesdays through Aug. 30. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

34. Aug. 31: Sunset salutations, Thursdays through Aug. 31, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Salute the beautiful sunsets of Erie with a yoga flow practice at Beach 6. All levels are invited. Bring sunglasses, towel or blanket, sunscreen, water and clothing layers. Classes are weather permitting. Cost: $10 suggested donation.

35. Aug. 31: Evening paddle on Presque Isle Bay, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Led by Evergreen Outfitters of Ashville, New York. Rental is $25 per single kayak. Reservations are required. Call 716-763-2266 to register, to register using your own paddlecraft and for information.