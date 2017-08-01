Lawmakers confirm promotion of former 171st commander

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Senate Monday confirmed the promotion of a former commander of the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Findlay.

The lawmakers approved the president's nomination of Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Carrelli to major general. Carrelli commanded the 171st in 2012. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, congratulated Carrelli in a press release following the vote.

Gov. Tom Wolf in June tapped Carrelli to become the state's adjutant general, who's in charge of the National Guard and the Department of Military and Veteran's Affairs. The state Senate confirmed that appointment near the end of June.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Carrelli was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force in 1985. Following his release from active duty, he joined the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in 1999.

His military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal with two devices. He deployed in numerous operations including Desert Storm, Southern Watch and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

He is a command pilot with more than 4,500 flying hours in the A-10, T-37, T-38, AT-38B and KC-135 aircraft. In addition to the 171st, he also commanded the 111th Fighter Wing, Horsham.

