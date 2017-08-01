Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Overlay slated for 717 area code
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Public Utility Commission
New overlay area code in Central Pennsylvania will require 10-digit dialing.

A new “overlay” area code, 223, is slated to go into effect in September in Pennsylvania's southcentral region because the 717 area code in use there is running out of phone numbers.

To prepare for the overlay, starting Aug. 26, all those with phone numbers in the 16-county 717/223 service area will be required to dial 10 digits — instead of seven digits — when placing a phone call to another number in that area. They will have to add an initial “1” when calling a number in any other area code.

Areas subject to the overlay include Harrisburg, York and Lancaster.

According to a Public Utility Commission release, the overlay option was supported by the telecommunications industry and by the majority of those who testified at hearings or submitted written comments on the issue.

The PUC noted requests for numbers in the 717 area code will continue to be honored as long as they are available while new numbers for the 223 overlay area code won't be released before Sept. 26.

Those in the affected 16 counties were advised to check phones, voicemail services, Internet dial-up systems, tablets, medical alert and security systems and any other devices that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers to make sure they're configured for 10-digit dialing.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

