Friday last day to seek amnesty for unpaid turnpike tolls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those with unpaid tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have until 7 p.m. Friday to take advantage of a partial amnesty program. That's when a law takes effect that allows the Turnpike Commission to work with PennDOT to suspend the vehicle registrations of habitual toll scofflaws.

Launched July 5, the partial amnesty program in its first three weeks resolved 19,449 toll violation notices totaling about $1.1 million, as more than 1,645 of the turnpike's top scofflaws took advantage of the chance to pay outstanding tolls and be forgiven all or part of additional fees, said Craig R. Shuey, the turnpike's chief operating officer. “And while it represents a fraction of the 10,611 violators who collectively owe the Pennsylvania Turnpike $17.1 million, it is revenue we didn't have a month ago,” he said.

Motorists with any outstanding toll bill or violation can settle their debt under the amnesty program by calling 877-736-6727 and selecting option 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Only a portion of additional fees will be forgiven for those with violations older than 60 days that have been referred to the turnpike commission's collection agency.

Under Act 165, enacted last fall, motorists with more than six outstanding toll invoices or violations, or with unpaid tolls and fees totaling $500 or more, will be subject to possible registration suspension, according to turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

At least one of the violations must occur after Aug. 4 to trigger the new penalty, and an affected motorist will receive a notice before a suspension would occur, he explained.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.