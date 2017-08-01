With three days left in amnesty program, Turnpike nets over a $1 million from toll scofflaws

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those motorists who owe money for PA Turnpike toll violations have until Friday to settle up with it partial toll amnesty program.

Launched on July 5, the month-long program has so far netted resolutions on 19,449 violation notices totaling roughly $1.1 million, according to PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig R. Shuey.

The intent of the month-long program is to give scofflaws a last chance to pay up before Aug. 4 — the effective date of a law enabling the PTC to work with PennDOT to suspend the motor-vehicle registrations of habitual toll cheats, according to a Turnpike press release.

Toll bills and violations within the last 60 days can be settled by paying the outstanding toll amount in full and all other fees will be forgiven under the amnesty program.

Toll violations older than 60 days that have been referred to Duncan Solutions, the PTC's collection agency, may be settled by paying the outstanding toll amount in full and a portion of the outstanding fees will be forgiven. In certain situations, a payment plan may be available.

Those with unpaid tolls have until Friday at 7 p.m. to settle their debt for less by calling 1-877-PennPass (877-736-6727) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays (select option 2 when calling).

