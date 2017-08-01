Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

With three days left in amnesty program, Turnpike nets over a $1 million from toll scofflaws
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review

Updated 1 hour ago

Those motorists who owe money for PA Turnpike toll violations have until Friday to settle up with it partial toll amnesty program.

Launched on July 5, the month-long program has so far netted resolutions on 19,449 violation notices totaling roughly $1.1 million, according to PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig R. Shuey.

The intent of the month-long program is to give scofflaws a last chance to pay up before Aug. 4 — the effective date of a law enabling the PTC to work with PennDOT to suspend the motor-vehicle registrations of habitual toll cheats, according to a Turnpike press release.

Toll bills and violations within the last 60 days can be settled by paying the outstanding toll amount in full and all other fees will be forgiven under the amnesty program.

Toll violations older than 60 days that have been referred to Duncan Solutions, the PTC's collection agency, may be settled by paying the outstanding toll amount in full and a portion of the outstanding fees will be forgiven. In certain situations, a payment plan may be available.

Those with unpaid tolls have until Friday at 7 p.m. to settle their debt for less by calling 1-877-PennPass (877-736-6727) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays (select option 2 when calling).

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

Related Content
Friday last day to seek amnesty for unpaid turnpike tolls
Those with unpaid tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have until 7 p.m. Friday to take advantage of a partial amnesty program. That's when a law ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.