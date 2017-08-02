Pa. man faces 104 counts of child pornography

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Mountain Top man said it wouldn't surprise him if investigators found 10,000 images or videos depicting child pornography on his computer when Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County Detectives executed a search warrant at the property he was living at Tuesday.

Adam D. Snide was a tenant on the second floor of 253 Heslop Road, Rice Twp. Snide reportedly set up the property owner's wireless router and used their internet service which, arrest papers state, he used to download pornography depicting children as young as infants.

It was the internet connection which led investigators to the property and to Snide once a November tip regarding child pornography was fielded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip was forwarded to local law enforcement after it was learned the Internet Protocal address was linked to the Heslop Road house.

He admitted to viewing, downloading and disseminating child pornography and admitted that the youngest images he secured were that of infants engaging in sex acts — and that a lot of the images and videos depicted pre-pubescent females in bondage, according to court papers.

He added, arrest papers state, that he felt sorry for those he sexually exploited.

Snide, 42, who told investigators that child pornography is an addiction, faces 100 counts of child pornography, a third-degree felony and two counts each of disseminating photographs or films of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felonies.

Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp., set his bail at $500,000 and unable to post the money, he was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Wilkes-Barre.

The charges were filed against him by Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh, a member of the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Trooper Andrew Petros, Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

When the search warrant was executed, court papers state, law enforcement seized a laptop located in Snide's living space and it was forensically previewed by members of the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit in its mobile forensic lab. During that viewing, police said, investigators found in excess of 100 videos or images.