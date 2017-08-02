Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. man faces 104 counts of child pornography

Standard-speaker | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Mountain Top man said it wouldn't surprise him if investigators found 10,000 images or videos depicting child pornography on his computer when Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County Detectives executed a search warrant at the property he was living at Tuesday.

Adam D. Snide was a tenant on the second floor of 253 Heslop Road, Rice Twp. Snide reportedly set up the property owner's wireless router and used their internet service which, arrest papers state, he used to download pornography depicting children as young as infants.

It was the internet connection which led investigators to the property and to Snide once a November tip regarding child pornography was fielded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip was forwarded to local law enforcement after it was learned the Internet Protocal address was linked to the Heslop Road house.

He admitted to viewing, downloading and disseminating child pornography and admitted that the youngest images he secured were that of infants engaging in sex acts — and that a lot of the images and videos depicted pre-pubescent females in bondage, according to court papers.

He added, arrest papers state, that he felt sorry for those he sexually exploited.

Snide, 42, who told investigators that child pornography is an addiction, faces 100 counts of child pornography, a third-degree felony and two counts each of disseminating photographs or films of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felonies.

Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, Hazle Twp., set his bail at $500,000 and unable to post the money, he was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Wilkes-Barre.

The charges were filed against him by Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh, a member of the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Trooper Andrew Petros, Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

When the search warrant was executed, court papers state, law enforcement seized a laptop located in Snide's living space and it was forensically previewed by members of the Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit in its mobile forensic lab. During that viewing, police said, investigators found in excess of 100 videos or images.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.