Pennsylvania

Pa. students have second-most debt in nation on average, report finds
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Pennsylvania’s students are, on average, burdened with the second highest amount of school debt in the nation, according to a recent report by WalletHub

Pennsylvania's students are, on average, burdened with the second-highest amount of school debt in the nation, according to a recent report by WalletHub, a Washington, D.C.-based website company offering free credit scores and full credit reports.

The portion of the state's students carrying college debt is the third highest in the nation, according to the data from the study.

Pennsylvania was ranked 27th in terms of student debt as a percentage of income, which was adjusted for cost of living, and 12th in percentage of those borrowing money for students loans who are at least 50 years old. The state was in the middle range for the availability of students jobs – ranked 22nd.

WalletHub said the analysis of student debt was based on 10 key measures of indebtedness and earning opportunities. Its data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population aged 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

Neighboring state Ohio had the dubious distinction of being the worst state for student debt, followed by Mississippi. West Virginia was right behind Pennsylvania, ranked fourth. The “best” state for student debt, according to WalletHub, was Hawaii.

Other than mortgages, WalletHub said that student loans comprise the largest component of household debt and it continues to grow. The total of outstanding college-loan balances disclosed on credit reports as of the end of the first quarter was $1.34 trillion, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported. That is a $34 billion increase since the end of last year.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

