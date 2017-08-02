Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Bedford County town evacuated after freight train derails, catches fire

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
A fire burns at the site of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Hyndman, Pa. A freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed early Wednesday, setting train cars and a garage on fire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby residents. (Steve Bittner/The Cumberland Times-News via AP)
Emergency officials and CSX personnel gather near the site of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Hyndman, Pa. A freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed early Wednesday, setting train cars and a garage on fire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby residents. (Steve Bittner/The Cumberland Times-News via AP)
A fire burns at the site of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Hyndman, Pa. A freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed early Wednesday, setting train cars and a garage on fire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby residents. (Steve Bittner/The Cumberland Times-News via AP)
A fire burns at the site of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Hyndman, Pa. A freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed early Wednesday, setting train cars and a garage on fire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby residents. (Steve Bittner/The Cumberland Times-News via AP)
Emergency officials and CSX personnel gather near the site of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Hyndman, Pa. A freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed early Wednesday, setting train cars and a garage on fire and prompting emergency officials to evacuate nearby residents. (Steve Bittner/The Cumberland Times-News via AP)
Smoke rises above the buildings as a fire from part of a freight train that derailed burns in Hyndman, Pa., about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Emergency officials evacuated residents in a 1-mile radius. (Will DeShong/Bedford Gazette via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

HYNDMAN — Nearly three dozen cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials careened off the tracks in a small Pennsylvania town Wednesday, igniting fires in some rail cars and a garage and forcing emergency officials to evacuate the whole town.

No injuries were reported.

At least 32 cars on the CSX freight train derailed about 5 a.m. in Hyndman, about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, said CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle. The train was traveling from Chicago to Selkirk, N.Y.

At least one car containing liquid petroleum gas, and one containing molten sulfur leaked and caught fire, Doolittle said. A residential garage struck during the derailment also caught fire, officials said.

It was not immediately known what caused the train run off the rails, and the fire continued to burn hours after the derailment.

The only confirmed structure fire was at the garage, but video from the scene seems to show more extensive damage.

Aerial footage of the derailment shows a number of cars stacked nearly perpendicular to the tracks while others landed in a burning, zig-zag pattern in a residential area where some structures seemed crushed and other ablaze.

Hyndman resident Jim Shaffer told the (Cumberland) Times-News he was awakened by the sound of crashing rail cars.

“It woke me up. It was louder than a thunderstorm,” he said. “I heard the cars banging into each other. Then I heard the fire whistle.”

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley said officials ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment to leave hours after the derailment. The order encompasses the entire town of Hyndman, and residents have been directed to a local church for help with lodging and food.

Gov. Tom Wolf said officials were conducting air and ground studies to determine possible health effects. The governor was traveling to the derailment's command center Wednesday afternoon.

A number of roads are closed, and some flight restrictions are in place.

Amtrak suspended train service between Pittsburgh and Washington, providing buses to take passengers between the two stations.

“CSX apologizes for the impact that this incident is having on the residents of Hyndman,” Doolittle said.

Hyndman is a town of just over 800 residents near the Maryland border.

“CSX's top priority is to work cooperatively with first responders and other officials to protect the public's safety, and CSX personnel are on the scene assisting first responders, providing information about the contents of the train and expertise on responding to railroad incidents,” Doolittle said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.