Chief defends officer's shooting of 100-pound pet pig

The Slatington police shooting of a stray pet pig two weeks ago has stirred emotions, but police Chief David Rachman is defending the action by one of his patrol officers.

Oscar, a 100-pound pot-bellied pig, was shot to death late July 21 after it showed up on the 300 block of Hill Street acting aggressively, biting a woman, scaring a dog and chasing an officer, Rachman said.

"He was grunting and charging at the officer," he said. "The officer took his gun out and shot him one time. After that, the pig was in distress, so the officer shot him again out of compassion.

"I stand by what my officers did," the chief said. "We had to stop the threat. This was something that had to be dealt with at the time."

Police took the pig carcass to the woods along the Lehigh River and left it there.

Lance Sherer was Oscar's owner. He found out a day later about the pig's shooting and told his Facebook friends July 23 that he has lost "my best friend."

"Your life was way too short shot down by police for showing the love and playfulness that you brought me and many others," Sherer wrote in a Facebook tribute to Oscar. "I will never let you be forgotten.

"I spent this evening searching for the remains of Oscar after he was shot and thrown like a piece of trash near Lehigh river in tall grass just outside the runways in Slatington Airport."

Sherer found Oscar's remains, wrapped them in blankets and brought them home for burial.

"It took all I had to dig his grave," he said.

Rachman said he understands Sherer's sorrow and feels badly for him.

"I have compassion for the owner," he said. "I know he cares greatly. I have dogs myself."

In the case of Oscar the pig, he said, police had no realistic alternative than to use deadly force. He said tranquilizers would have taken too long to take effect on the erratic animal, and stun guns like Tasers are not used on animals.

"If we had an opportunity to corral this pig or get the owner and calm him down, we would have done that," Rachman said. "But nobody knew where this pig was from. And it was aggressive.

"This pig was 100 pounds. That might not sound like much, but consider a 100-pound dog. That's a big dog. That's potentially dangerous."

He said the pig bit Kathleen Williams and, while the bite did not break her skin, it did leave red marks and, after a brief moment of calm, the pig was wildly threatening again.

Rachman noted that pet pigs are illegal in Slatington.

The incident on July 21 began when Oscar showed up in the Williams' yard. Charles Williams tried to guide the pig to his basement and asked his wife to get a leash.

"The pig started getting aggressive," Rachman said. "The wife came outside and she was bitten by the pig. They weren't major injuries, but now the man and his wife were nervous.

"When the first police officer got there, the woman was upset and she was crying. The officer tried to approach the pig and the pig started chasing the officer around."

The officer got back in his patrol car, and the pig returned to where it was first seen and seemed to be quieting down. Then the Williams' dog started barking at the pig.

"The dog was going crazy," Rachman said. "It wasn't used to seeing a pig." The officer got out of his car again. And the pig started chasing him again. And that led to the shots that killed Oscar.

Sherer's Facebook statement questioned why police would kill a pet.achman said Tuesday he checked the borough's computerized police records dating to December 2008, and found no evidence local police are abusive to pets.

"Going back nine years, we had 571 animal complaints," Rachman said. "This is the only time we have ever shot or employed deadly force on a domestic animal."

Police have to treat animals with respect, he said, but pet owners also have to be responsible for their pets.