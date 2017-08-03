Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Man charged with threatening to shoot woman's 'brains out' in road rage

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
This image released Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, from Lancaster County Prison shows shows Roger Chenault, charged with yelling a racial slur and threatening to punch or shoot a woman's 'brains out' during a road rage incident. Defense attorney Steven Breit says the 57-year-old Chenault denies the slur and says the black woman insultingly called Chenault a 'peg leg' in police reports. Breit says Chenault lost part of one leg in a 2005 industrial accident. Police say the Washington Borough man got upset on Route 999 July 8. (Lancaster County Prison via AP)

MILLERSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is charged with yelling a racial slur and threatening to punch or shoot a woman's “brains out” during a road rage incident.

But defense attorney Steven Breit says 57-year-old Roger Chenault denies the slur and says the black woman insultingly called Chenault a “peg leg” in police reports. Breit says Chenault lost part of one leg in a 2005 industrial accident.

Police say the Washington Borough man got upset on Route 999 July 8. After passing the woman and braking suddenly, police say Chenault eventually confronted her at a stop sign.

Breit says Chenault was upset about being tailgated but didn't exit his car as the woman claims because his prosthetic leg fell off and, instead, only “leaned” out and “had words” without threatening her.

Chenault remained in the Lancaster County jail Thursday.

