Pennsylvania

DA: Meth addict stole nearly $400K from elderly, sick mom

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

STROUDSBURG — A Pennsylvania methamphetamine addict already serving 18 months in federal prison for conspiring to sell the drug is now charged with stealing nearly $400,000 from his elderly, ill mother.

The Monroe County district attorney says 53-year-old Scott Borushak, of Hamilton Township, acknowledged stealing $389,000 while acting as his 81-year-old mother's power of attorney from September 2015 until September 2016.

The prosecutor's office says Borushak has confessed to the thefts.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Borushak on the new charges, which were filed Friday.

He's serving his drug-dealing sentence at the federal prison in Canaan.

Authorities say his mother is in an assisted living facility and has a number of health issues.

