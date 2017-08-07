Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Most states replenish their rainy day funds. Pennsylvania? Not so much
Brian Bowling | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Half the states in the country had enough money in their rainy day funds at the end of the 2016 fiscal year to fund their operations for at least 19 days, according to a new report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. Pennsylvania had enough to fund operations for a couple of hours, the report said.

Most states drained their reserves during the Great Recession to keep operating until their revenues rebounded. By June 2016, 26 of those states had rebuilt their rainy day funds to levels equal to or higher than they had before the recession.

Pennsylvania had 32 days worth of reserves in 2000, but in two years had drained them down to a little less than three days worth of reserves. The state gradually built up its funds after that until 2008, when it emptied its reserves and had a $1.3 billion deficit.

By 2011, it climbed back up to a 10-day reserve but has since steadily drained the reserves and ended 2016 with enough to operate the state for about a tenth of a day. This year, it's in negative territory again, according to the study.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.