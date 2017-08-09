Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. teen charged after baby found alive in plastic bag

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
Harriette Hoyt

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Authorities say a 17-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been charged with attempted murder after a baby was found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home.

Police in the city of Elmira say neighbors checking out a noise Tuesday afternoon discovered a 12- to 16-month-old girl whose feet were sticking out of the bag. They called 911 and tended to the child until police and emergency crews arrived.

Officials tell WENY-TV (http://bit.ly/2vE9vg5 ) the baby was taken to a hospital, where she's in stable condition.

Later Tuesday police charged Harriette Hoyt with attempted murder. Officials say she's from Sayre, Pa., on the New York border about 20 miles southeast of Elmira.

She's being held in the Chemung County Jail. It couldn't be learned from authorities if she has a lawyer.

