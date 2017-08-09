Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPPER DARBY — Police say motorist Sean McCullough made the dangerous decision to drive intoxicated in Delaware County. But he also had a brief moment of clarity — or stupidity — depending on how you look at it.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, McCullough, 44, of Havertown, was driving through Upper Darby when he approached the township police station on West Chester Pike and decided to pull into the parking lot designated for police officers, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

An Upper Darby officer watched on surveillance cameras as McCullough drove around the entrance gates to the lot, into the exit lane, onto the grass, and then over a sidewalk before he parked his 2008 Ford station wagon “right there with the police cars,” Chitwood said.

The stunned officer ran out of the station and found McCullough “totally ossified” in the police parking lot, Chitwood said. According to police, McCullough admitted to being “hammered” and having consumed 12 to 14 beers.

“The officer says ‘Do you understand you're in the parking lot of a police station?' and McCullough says, ‘Yeah, I wanted to be in a safe place,'” Chitwood said.

The officer tried to give McCullough a field sobriety test, but he was too drunk to take it and was instead taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital to have his blood drawn, according to police.

Chitwood it was the first time he had seen an alleged DUI motorist drive himself to a police station in his 53 years of policing.

“Normally people avoid the police station but this guy was seeking it out,” he said. “I'm surprised he found it, as drunk as he was.”

McCullough was charged with careless driving and driving under the influence. Chitwood said McCullough has two prior DUI arrests, from 1994 and 1996.

According to his Facebook page and website, McCullough is the CEO and founder of Young Eagle Entrepreneurs, a “grass roots back to basics leadership, entrepreneurship, development program.” McCullough also bills himself as a former insurance agent, a “life planning expert,” “an in demand life and health consultant and speaker,” and a “serial entrepreneur.”

A message left at his business was not immediately returned.