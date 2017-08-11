Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Lawyers want live-in Penn State frat adviser to testify in pledge death

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
State College police Lt. Keith Robb listens to district attorney Stacy Park Miller talk to the media after a day of the preliminary hearing for the brothers of Beta Theta Pi charged in the death of Timothy Piazza on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa.
Evelyn Piazza leaves a preliminary hearing for the members of Beta Theta Pi charged in the death of her son Timothy Piazza on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa.

Updated 2 hours ago

BELLEFONTE — Lawyers for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in a pledge's death want a university employee who lived at the frat to be forced to testify at their preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair called an early lunch recess Friday to consider a request for a contempt order to enforce a subpoena against Tim Bream, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled pledge event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A retired state trooper says he hasn't been able to serve Beam with a subpoena, despite contacting university lawyers and authorities at the building where Bream works.

Bream is the school's head athletic trainer.

Eighteen fraternity brothers face charges in the case.

