Pennsylvania

Man admits child sex trafficking of boy at costume parties

Wire Reports | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

SCRANTON, Pa. — One of six people charged with sexually assaulting a boy at parties where people wore animal costumes has entered a plea deal in Pennsylvania.

Saylorsburg resident David Parker pleaded guilty Monday to child sex trafficking in the agreement with prosecutors. In return, prosecutors are recommending a 30-year sentence in federal prison. Parker had faced life in prison if convicted at trial.

Parker admits he took the boy to Luzerne County to be molested between June 2010 and August 2010.

The boy says he was forced to dress as Tony the Tiger at the parties where he was assaulted.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said the boy was abused for nearly eight years, starting in 2009.

Two men and a woman from Pennsylvania and two men from Virginia also are charged.

