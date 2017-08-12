Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania politicians react to violence in Charlottesville
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' during the 'Unite the Right' rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Members of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation and other politicians took to social media on Saturday to roundly condemn the violence and extremism in Charlottesville , Va.

“Our nation must stand together and condemn this racism and those who promote it,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey posted on Twitter.

“Those marching to promote ‘white nationalism' are promoting a blatantly racist ideology,” the Scranton Democrat tweeted.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, tweeted that the “racism, hate and violence seen in Charlottesville are vile and unacceptable.”

A spokeswoman for Toomey said he was not available for further comment. A Casey representative could not be reached.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, added “Amen!” when he retweeted a message from Vice President Mike Pence in support of President Donald Trump.

“I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence,” Pence tweeted. “U.S. is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us.”

Trump tweeted: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

His message drew sharp criticism from his opponents on social media but none directly from Pennsylvania's delegation.

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, condemned the “hate, bigotry and racism on display” in Charlottesville.

“It has no place in this country,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Tom Wolf wrote: “Responding to #Charlottesville events in 1 tweet is difficult. But let's be clear: white nationalists are racists and racism is un-American.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

