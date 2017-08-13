Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Tour operator in Amish country gets in tiff over his tuk-tuk

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
In this Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Timm Wenger poses with his tuk-tuk in Lancaster, Pa. Wenger’s application to run sightseeing tours in the three-wheeled, six-passenger electric vehicle was denied by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which cited safety concerns.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania utility regulators are making a big to-do over Timm Wenger's tuk-tuk.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur wants to use his three-wheeled, open-sided electric shuttle to offer sightseeing tours of Lancaster, the urban core of a region best known for its horse-drawn buggies and large Amish population.

The state Public Utility Commission is standing in his way, at least for now. Regulators turned down Wenger's application last month, citing safety concerns.

Tuk-tuks are ubiquitous on crowded city streets in Asia, Africa and Latin America. They were virtually unknown in the U.S. until 2015, when a Denver-based company began distributing an electric version. To date, the company has sold 86 tuk-tuks in 26 states and 49 cities.

Wenger hopes to win PUC approval. The agency agreed to reconsider his application.

