Police: Girl carjacked acquaintance in state park

HANOVER — Police are accusing a 15-year-old girl of carjacking an acquaintance at gunpoint at a Pennsylvania state park and say the firearm went off as he struggled with her.

Codorus State Park police say the two were at the West Manheim Township park's campground launch at about 2 a.m. Wednesday when they allege she “suddenly pulled a firearm” and demanded his car keys and cellphone.

Police said the male tried to disarm her, and the gun went off during the struggle. No one was struck. Officials said she then took off in the vehicle with his phone and was later arrested in Dover Township.

Trinity Marie Mays, of East Farm Circle in Dover Township, is being held in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged as an adult with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.

Northern York County Regional Police arrested Mays about five hours after the carjacking, having found her walking through her Dover Township neighborhood, documents state.

The victim's 2009 Saturn was found parked a short distance away, with his phone and a Ruger semi-automatic handgun inside, according to documents.

It is unclear whether Mays has retained an attorney.