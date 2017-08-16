Seized airport items, other merchandise up for auction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for a pair of sunglasses left behind at an airport for half price? Maybe some scissors confiscated from an airline passenger on the cheap?

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is holding a “Customer Appreciation” half-price sale on federal Transportation Security Administration property from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 at the State Surplus Store in Harrisburg, according to a news release.

The items include knives, scissors, corkscrews, sunglasses, jewelry, belts, power and hand tools, sports equipment and household items.

Pennsylvania receives various items through the state's surplus program that were voluntarily surrendered by travelers at airport security checkpoints or in lost and found, the release states. Revenue is directed to the state's general fund.

For those who can't make it to the half-price sale in person, confiscated or lost items also are up for bid at govdeals.com . Items in Harrisburg on the site include 13 pounds of assorted scissors, 16 pounds of assorted multi-tools, 3 pounds of costume jewelry and an assortment of plastic toy guns.

