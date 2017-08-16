Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Seized airport items, other merchandise up for auction
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
Prohibited items are displayed after being confiscated at airport security checkpoints at the JFK International Airport on November 18, 2014 in New York City.
Getty Images
Prohibited items are displayed after being confiscated at airport security checkpoints at the JFK International Airport on November 18, 2014 in New York City.

Looking for a pair of sunglasses left behind at an airport for half price? Maybe some scissors confiscated from an airline passenger on the cheap?

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is holding a “Customer Appreciation” half-price sale on federal Transportation Security Administration property from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 at the State Surplus Store in Harrisburg, according to a news release.

The items include knives, scissors, corkscrews, sunglasses, jewelry, belts, power and hand tools, sports equipment and household items.

Pennsylvania receives various items through the state's surplus program that were voluntarily surrendered by travelers at airport security checkpoints or in lost and found, the release states. Revenue is directed to the state's general fund.

For those who can't make it to the half-price sale in person, confiscated or lost items also are up for bid at govdeals.com . Items in Harrisburg on the site include 13 pounds of assorted scissors, 16 pounds of assorted multi-tools, 3 pounds of costume jewelry and an assortment of plastic toy guns.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

