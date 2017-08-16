Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Man accused of urinating on Philadelphia synagogue walls

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
This August 2017 photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Sheidali Dzhalilov, accused of urinating on the walls and sidewalk at the doors of Congregation Beth Solomon synagogue in northeast Philadelphia while making an obscene hand gesture at a surveillance camera. Dzhalilov turned himself in Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, to the Philadelphia Police Department, and faces charges of ethnic intimidation, indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, desecration of objects, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)
PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of urinating on the walls of a Philadelphia synagogue is facing charges including ethnic intimidation.

Authorities say 23-year-old Sheidali Dzhalilov is the man spotted at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on surveillance video of the Congregation Beth Solomon in Huntingdon Valley in northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the man approached the front doors, made an obscene hand gesture in the direction of the camera, then began to urinate on the walls and sidewalk directly in front of the doors of the synagogue before fleeing in a sedan.

Police say Dzhalilov turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with ethnic intimidation, indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, desecration and other charges. A listed number for him couldn't be found Wednesday, and it's unclear whether he has an attorney.

