Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Suspect in road rage killing of new graduate waives hearing

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Desper, charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a road rage encounter, waived his preliminary hearing scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in West Chester. A formal arraignment was set for the following week.
This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Desper, charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a road rage encounter, waived his preliminary hearing scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in West Chester. A formal arraignment was set for the following week.

Updated 38 minutes ago

WEST CHESTER — A man charged with fatally shooting a recent high school graduate in the head during a road rage confrontation waived his preliminary court hearing Thursday, meaning the case can go to trial.

David Desper has been charged with killing 18-year-old Bianca Roberson as the two played a high-speed “cat-and-mouse game” while trying to merge into a highway lane on June 28, authorities said. Despert shot Roberson in the head, and her car veered off into a ditch and struck a tree, authorities said.

Desper, 28, fled in his red pickup truck along the shoulder of the road, sending regional law enforcement on a manhunt until he turned himself in a few days later through an attorney, according to court documents.

“They jockeyed for position, and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly,” Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said.

Court documents show he will be formally arraigned in Chester County on Aug. 24. His attorney, Daniel McGarrigle, declined to comment, saying it wouldn't help to litigate the case in the media.

Family and friends of Roberson gathered outside the Chester County Courthouse on Thursday morning to show their love and support for her. Two family friends held a large banner showing Roberson's high school pictures and calling for justice.

Relatives have said that Roberson was set to attend Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall and that she dreamed of becoming a forensic agent in the FBI.

Desper, who court records show was denied bail and is being held in a county jail, faces charges of first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.