Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State's Creamery, West Virginia's Tudor's own some of tastiest treats in college football

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
Berkey Creamery at Penn State.
Berkey Creamery at Penn State.

Updated 47 minutes ago

If you're headed to a football game at Penn State or West Virginia this fall, you are in for a real treat.

At least according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine scored The Mountaineer at Tudor's Biscuit World in Morgantown, W.Va., and the Keeney Beany Chocolate ice cream at Penn State's Berkey Creamery among the Top 25 Best College Town Meals .

The Mountaineer came in at No. 10, Keeney Beany Chocolate at No. 19.

According to SI, The Mountaineer "packs country ham, hash browns, egg and cheese into a biscuit the size of a small dinner plate." Still hungry? The magazine suggests getting a Huggie Bear, a biscuit — named for West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins — that includes bacon, sausage, egg and cheese.

Keeney Beany Chocolate, meanwhile, includes chocolate chips and vanilla bean, which, according to SI, "may sound counterintuitive, but the vanilla bean adds a complexity regular chocolate can't achieve."

Need another reason?

"This flavor also helps raise money for the food science department at Penn State," SI reported. "A portion of the proceeds from each scoop of Keeney Beany goes toward a fund to endow the head of the department."

The man for whom the flavor was named, Penn State retiree Phil Keeney, is still around, too.

Keeney retired in 1985, and his name became attached to the ice cream shortly afterward, according to the Centre Daily Times . The flavor goes back to his early days as a professor with the university's food science program.

"The basic mix was developed back when I first got here," he told the newspaper. "We kind of upgraded the product, added more milk."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.