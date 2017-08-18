Penn State's Creamery, West Virginia's Tudor's own some of tastiest treats in college football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're headed to a football game at Penn State or West Virginia this fall, you are in for a real treat.

At least according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine scored The Mountaineer at Tudor's Biscuit World in Morgantown, W.Va., and the Keeney Beany Chocolate ice cream at Penn State's Berkey Creamery among the Top 25 Best College Town Meals .

The Mountaineer came in at No. 10, Keeney Beany Chocolate at No. 19.

According to SI, The Mountaineer "packs country ham, hash browns, egg and cheese into a biscuit the size of a small dinner plate." Still hungry? The magazine suggests getting a Huggie Bear, a biscuit — named for West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins — that includes bacon, sausage, egg and cheese.

Keeney Beany Chocolate, meanwhile, includes chocolate chips and vanilla bean, which, according to SI, "may sound counterintuitive, but the vanilla bean adds a complexity regular chocolate can't achieve."

Need another reason?

"This flavor also helps raise money for the food science department at Penn State," SI reported. "A portion of the proceeds from each scoop of Keeney Beany goes toward a fund to endow the head of the department."

The man for whom the flavor was named, Penn State retiree Phil Keeney, is still around, too.

Keeney retired in 1985, and his name became attached to the ice cream shortly afterward, according to the Centre Daily Times . The flavor goes back to his early days as a professor with the university's food science program.

"The basic mix was developed back when I first got here," he told the newspaper. "We kind of upgraded the product, added more milk."