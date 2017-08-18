Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate holds steady at 5 percent

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate held steady between June and July at 5 percent, but the July number is better than the July 2016 measure of 5.5 percent unemployment, according to figures released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in July.

The unemployment rate is based on a household survey that asks people if they were working or actively looking for work.

Numbers from a survey of employers show the state gained about 29,000 jobs between June and July, the third largest gain in the country. California gained 82,600 jobs and Florida gained 32,700 jobs.

Pennsylvania's 0.5 percent increase brought its nonfarm payroll employment to 5.95 million jobs.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

