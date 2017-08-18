Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Cops: Mom burned son, put him on leash, locked him in cage

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 12:54 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

ST. MARYS — A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.

Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.

According to a police affidavit, the child's dad says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He says when he picked the child up, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.

Investigators say they determined the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.

No attorney information is available. No phone number is listed for Kuhn.

