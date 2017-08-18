Traffic stop yields 300 packets of heroin; two men charged

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HAZLETON, Pa. - Two Hazleton men face drug charges after a traffic stop in Hazle Twp. turned up 300 packets of heroin Thursday night.

Brandon T. Price, 27, and Manuel S. Lora, 20, were charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Daniel O'Donnell, who set bail at $10,000 for each.

Price and Lora could not post bail and were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

According to court papers, state police initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima with the wrong license plate at Route 940 and Hazle Township Boulevard. Police noticed a marijuana blunt on the floor of the vehicle, which was driven by Lora.

Troopers removed Lora and searched him and found marijuana packets in plain view in his jeans pocket, court papers say. Police found about 100 packets or 10 bundles of heroin and $391, court papers say.

Lora was arrested and placed in a cruiser. Troopers removed the other three occupants from the vehicle and noticed numerous bundles of heroin under the front passenger seat, court papers state.

Troopers found a clear plastic bag with 20 bundles of heroin, or 200 packets, and another bag with 2.5 grams of heroin, court papers state. Two of the passengers denied the bags belonged to them and they were taken to the state police barracks in West Hazleton to be interviewed, court papers state.

The third passenger, Price, told troopers the clear bag and its contents belonged to him, court papers state.