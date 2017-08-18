Pennsylvania teen killed in fall at N.J. Hindu temple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — An ornate New Jersey temple became the site of a tragedy Thursday afternoon when a teenage volunteer fell to his death.

The 15-year-old Hatfield, Pa., boy was working on a construction project at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir when he fell about 45 feet from the ceiling, according to the Robbinsville Township Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., police and EMS responded to the temple, located in the Windsor section of Robbinsville, and found the boy unconscious. After responders performed CPR, he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are investigating the fall, but as of Friday morning they said it appears to have been an accident. Police have not identified the youth.

The Robbinsville temple calls itself “a masterpiece of exquisite Indian design and workmanship,” according to its website.

It is part of the socio-spiritual, volunteer-driven Hindu organization BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which has major worship centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Nairobi, Mumbai, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Toronto, and Robbinsville.

When the Robbinsville temple opened in 2014, it drew thousands of worshipers from around the world, according to NJ.com.